Escambia Volunteer Firefighters May Receive $1,000 Bonus

September 1, 2021

Many Escambia County volunteer firefighters could receive a nice bonus check in the near future.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida’s Heroes Initiative provided $1,000 bonus checks to about 200,000 first responders, including 35,000 firefighters, through the Department of Economic Opportunity. But volunteer firefighters across the state did not receive the bonus.

Now, the Escambia County Commission will discuss a one-time $1,000 payment to volunteer firefighters in the county.

In order to receive the bonus, a volunteer must have completed required training and run 25% of their station’s calls.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider the bonus check idea at their meeting on Thursday.

Pictured: “Engine 18″ at the all-volunteer Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 