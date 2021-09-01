Escambia Volunteer Firefighters May Receive $1,000 Bonus

Many Escambia County volunteer firefighters could receive a nice bonus check in the near future.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida’s Heroes Initiative provided $1,000 bonus checks to about 200,000 first responders, including 35,000 firefighters, through the Department of Economic Opportunity. But volunteer firefighters across the state did not receive the bonus.

Now, the Escambia County Commission will discuss a one-time $1,000 payment to volunteer firefighters in the county.

In order to receive the bonus, a volunteer must have completed required training and run 25% of their station’s calls.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider the bonus check idea at their meeting on Thursday.

Pictured: “Engine 18″ at the all-volunteer Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.