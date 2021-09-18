Escambia Seeks Input On How To Spend $61.7 Million In American Rescue Plan Funds

Escambia County is seeking public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan Act Funding.

The public is asked to submit input to the Escambia County American Rescue Plan Survey by 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The survey is available in English and Spanish online and at the community centers and libraries listed below. Survey results will be presented at an upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) includes $61.7 million in direct local recovery assistance for Escambia County. The first half of the county’s award has been received, totaling $30.9 million. The second half is comparable and will arrive approximately one year after the first payment. Escambia County’s plan will follow the U.S Treasury Departments Interim Final ARP Rule including allocating all funds prior to Dec. 31, 2024 and completing all expenditures by Dec. 31, 2026 as required. Escambia County recognizes the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community and is committed to making investments for economic recovery and rebuilding.

Library Locations:

- Southwest Branch Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

- Pensacola Library – 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

- Westside Branch Library – 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

- Tryon Branch Library – 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

- Genealogy Branch Library – 5740 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola

- Molino Branch Library – 6450-A Hwy. 95A, Molino

- Century Branch Library – 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

Community Centers:

- Beulah Sr. Citizen Center – 7425 Woodside Drive, Pensacola

- Felix Miga Sr. Citizen Center – 904 N. 57th Ave., Pensacola

- Lexington Terrace Community Center – 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

- Marie Ella Davis Community Center – 16 Raymond St., Pensacola

- Mayfair Community Center – 701 S. Madison Drive, Pensacola

- Perdido Key Community Center – 15500 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola

- Brownsville Community Center – 3200 West DeSoto St., Pensacola

- Dorrie Miller Community Center – 2819 North Miller St., Pensacola

- Englewood Community Center (Boys & Girls Club) – 2751 North H St., Pensacola

- Marie K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center & Park – 6405 Wagner Road, Pensacola

- Barrineau Park Community Center & Historical Society – 6055 Barrineau Park School Road, Molino

- Byrneville Community Center – 1707 County Road 4A, Century

- Carver Park Resource Center – 208 Webb St., Cantonment

- Molino Community Center & Historical Museum – 6450 Hwy. 95A N, Molino

- Quintette Community Center – 2490 Quintette Lane, Cantonment

- Walnut Hill Community Center & Ruritan Club 7850 Hwy. 97N, Walnut Hill