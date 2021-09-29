Escambia Public Schools Foundation Awards $158,566 in Grants to Local Schools

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation has awarded Grants for Excellence totaling $158,566 to 20 local school projects.

The grants are intended to support innovation in the classroom and enhance the quality of education for students.

Jim Allen Elementary School’s Amanda Hall, Rene Johnson, Chip Coleman, Anne Fillingim and Rachel Cooley (pictured above, L-R) hope to score big with a grant-funded project they are calling “NBA ‘22″.

“NBA ‘22 is a catalyst for change in attendance and tardiness rates. An environment of encouragement and accountability will create change for our students and coaches will mentor their teams to victory,” Hall said.

Here is the complete list of Grants for Excellence recipients for the 2021-2022 school year:

Jim Allen Elementary School, Amanda Hall, Chip Coleman, Rene Johnson, Anne, Fillingim, Rachel Cooley

NBA ‘22

Bailey Middle School, Dr. Roberta Wetzel, Rachel Bryans, Mona Rust Michelle Schick, Madison Fowler, Amanda Breaux, Galen Ringo, Grace Bonsall, Sara Ratliff

Brighten Up Your Reading and Writing with Watt Key: An Author’s Visit

Ensley Elementary School, Regina Smolensky

Surf’s Up for Learning

Escambia High School, Kourtney Hayhurst

DNA Gel Electrophoresis

Ferry Pass Elementary School, Cathy Melton, Ginger Maggiore, Paula McAndrews, James Benny, Dorie Nickerson, Jessica Bryan, Bill Waters

Drummers with Dignity

Fine and Performing Arts, Angela Barberi, Tanya Broom, Sarah Kelly, Elerene Walters, Sarah Ingram, Catherine Roberts, Sarah Stubbs, Brandi Zanthos, Jennifer Rodriquez, Lauralee Best, Andrea Cain, Alicia Gifford, Rachel Pongetti

STEM Art Collaborative: The Future is Ours to Make

Gifted Program (3 sites), Cassie Mense

Eat, Sleep, Code: Programming a Passion for Coding

Holm Elementary School, Sabra Kuhlman

Walking through Walls of Learning

Holm Elementary School, Patricia Swanz-Reiners, Linda Sweeting, Taryne Smith, Michelle Ingram, Jojeana Jernigan, Michelle Davison

Mission: Possible with LEGO

Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, Mary O’Connor, Adam Bretschneider

Growing STEM in a Greenhouse

Kingsfield Elementary School, Erica Minchew

Learning with All of Our senses

Media Services, Michelle White

Creating an Oasis of E-Books in Book Deserts

Navy Point Elementary School, Stephanie Gaffney, Jana Arnettt, Ryan Suero, Tanya DeGrucchio, Elizabeth Kennedy, Brittany Turner

Stories in Action

Pensacola High School, Karen Bruening

What Goes Up Must Come Down

Pine Meadow Elementary School, Michelle Williams, Cassi McGee, Patricia Stroud, Kelly Harris, Melissa Broadwater, Courtney Merson

Taking Our Learning to the ExSTREAM

Pine Meadow Elementary School, Vanessa Taylor, Karen Potter, Julie Kendall, Casey Harrison, Amber McCraney, Maxine Mathis

Making Math Count

Booker T. Washington High School, Nancy Barger

How to Care for Your Patients

West Florida High School, Matthew MacGregor

Fish Tank “Pour” No More

West Florida High School, Sarah Ingram

Small Parts Making a Big Difference

West Florida High School, John Dittmar

Teaching the Future “UAVs & CTE”

Grants for Excellence are funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and matching grant funds from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations through their School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program. Grants were available for teachers of students in grades K-12. Grants for 2021-2022 were awarded in the priority areas of career/technical education, increasing graduation rates, literacy, low-performing students, STEM education, or teaching quality.

Pictured: (L-R) Jim Allen Elementary School’s Amanda Hall, Rene Johnson, Chip Coleman, Anne Fillingim and Rachel Cooley will use their grant for a project they are calling “NBA ‘22″. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.