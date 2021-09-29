Escambia Public Schools Foundation Awards $158,566 in Grants to Local Schools

September 29, 2021

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation has awarded Grants for Excellence totaling $158,566 to 20 local school projects.

The grants are intended to support innovation in the classroom and enhance the quality of education for students.

Jim Allen Elementary School’s Amanda Hall, Rene Johnson, Chip Coleman, Anne Fillingim and Rachel Cooley (pictured above, L-R) hope to score big with a grant-funded project they are calling “NBA ‘22″.

“NBA ‘22 is a catalyst for change in attendance and tardiness rates. An environment of encouragement and accountability will create change for our students and coaches will mentor their teams to victory,” Hall said.

Here is the complete list of Grants for Excellence recipients for the 2021-2022 school year:

Jim Allen Elementary School, Amanda Hall, Chip Coleman, Rene Johnson, Anne, Fillingim, Rachel Cooley
NBA ‘22

Bailey Middle School,  Dr. Roberta Wetzel, Rachel Bryans, Mona Rust Michelle Schick, Madison Fowler, Amanda Breaux,  Galen Ringo, Grace Bonsall, Sara Ratliff
Brighten Up Your Reading and Writing with Watt Key: An Author’s Visit

Ensley Elementary School, Regina Smolensky
Surf’s Up for Learning

Escambia High School, Kourtney Hayhurst
DNA Gel Electrophoresis

Ferry Pass Elementary School, Cathy Melton, Ginger Maggiore, Paula McAndrews, James Benny, Dorie Nickerson, Jessica Bryan, Bill Waters
Drummers with Dignity

Fine and Performing Arts, Angela Barberi, Tanya Broom, Sarah Kelly, Elerene Walters, Sarah Ingram, Catherine Roberts, Sarah Stubbs, Brandi Zanthos, Jennifer Rodriquez, Lauralee Best, Andrea Cain, Alicia Gifford, Rachel Pongetti
STEM Art Collaborative: The Future is Ours to Make

Gifted Program (3 sites), Cassie Mense
Eat, Sleep, Code: Programming a Passion for Coding

Holm Elementary School, Sabra Kuhlman
Walking through Walls of Learning

Holm Elementary School, Patricia Swanz-Reiners, Linda Sweeting, Taryne Smith, Michelle Ingram, Jojeana Jernigan, Michelle  Davison
Mission: Possible with LEGO

Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, Mary O’Connor, Adam Bretschneider
Growing STEM in a Greenhouse

Kingsfield Elementary School, Erica Minchew
Learning with All of Our senses

Media Services, Michelle White
Creating an Oasis of E-Books in Book Deserts

Navy Point Elementary School, Stephanie Gaffney, Jana Arnettt, Ryan Suero, Tanya DeGrucchio, Elizabeth Kennedy, Brittany  Turner
Stories in Action

Pensacola High School, Karen Bruening
What Goes Up Must Come Down

Pine Meadow Elementary School, Michelle Williams, Cassi McGee, Patricia Stroud, Kelly Harris, Melissa Broadwater, Courtney  Merson
Taking Our Learning to the ExSTREAM

Pine Meadow Elementary School, Vanessa Taylor, Karen Potter, Julie Kendall, Casey Harrison, Amber McCraney, Maxine Mathis
Making Math Count

Booker T. Washington High School, Nancy Barger
How to Care for Your Patients

West Florida High School, Matthew MacGregor
Fish Tank “Pour” No More

West Florida High School, Sarah Ingram
Small Parts Making a Big Difference

West Florida High School, John Dittmar
Teaching the Future “UAVs & CTE”

Grants for Excellence are funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and matching grant funds from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations through their School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program. Grants were available for teachers of students in grades K-12. Grants for 2021-2022 were awarded in the priority areas of career/technical education, increasing graduation rates, literacy, low-performing students, STEM education, or teaching quality.

Pictured: (L-R) Jim Allen Elementary School’s Amanda Hall, Rene Johnson, Chip Coleman, Anne Fillingim and Rachel Cooley will use their grant for a project they are calling “NBA ‘22″. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 