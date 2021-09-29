Escambia Public Schools Foundation Awards $158,566 in Grants to Local Schools
September 29, 2021
The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation has awarded Grants for Excellence totaling $158,566 to 20 local school projects.
The grants are intended to support innovation in the classroom and enhance the quality of education for students.
Jim Allen Elementary School’s Amanda Hall, Rene Johnson, Chip Coleman, Anne Fillingim and Rachel Cooley (pictured above, L-R) hope to score big with a grant-funded project they are calling “NBA ‘22″.
“NBA ‘22 is a catalyst for change in attendance and tardiness rates. An environment of encouragement and accountability will create change for our students and coaches will mentor their teams to victory,” Hall said.
Here is the complete list of Grants for Excellence recipients for the 2021-2022 school year:
Jim Allen Elementary School, Amanda Hall, Chip Coleman, Rene Johnson, Anne, Fillingim, Rachel Cooley
NBA ‘22
Bailey Middle School, Dr. Roberta Wetzel, Rachel Bryans, Mona Rust Michelle Schick, Madison Fowler, Amanda Breaux, Galen Ringo, Grace Bonsall, Sara Ratliff
Brighten Up Your Reading and Writing with Watt Key: An Author’s Visit
Ensley Elementary School, Regina Smolensky
Surf’s Up for Learning
Escambia High School, Kourtney Hayhurst
DNA Gel Electrophoresis
Ferry Pass Elementary School, Cathy Melton, Ginger Maggiore, Paula McAndrews, James Benny, Dorie Nickerson, Jessica Bryan, Bill Waters
Drummers with Dignity
Fine and Performing Arts, Angela Barberi, Tanya Broom, Sarah Kelly, Elerene Walters, Sarah Ingram, Catherine Roberts, Sarah Stubbs, Brandi Zanthos, Jennifer Rodriquez, Lauralee Best, Andrea Cain, Alicia Gifford, Rachel Pongetti
STEM Art Collaborative: The Future is Ours to Make
Gifted Program (3 sites), Cassie Mense
Eat, Sleep, Code: Programming a Passion for Coding
Holm Elementary School, Sabra Kuhlman
Walking through Walls of Learning
Holm Elementary School, Patricia Swanz-Reiners, Linda Sweeting, Taryne Smith, Michelle Ingram, Jojeana Jernigan, Michelle Davison
Mission: Possible with LEGO
Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, Mary O’Connor, Adam Bretschneider
Growing STEM in a Greenhouse
Kingsfield Elementary School, Erica Minchew
Learning with All of Our senses
Media Services, Michelle White
Creating an Oasis of E-Books in Book Deserts
Navy Point Elementary School, Stephanie Gaffney, Jana Arnettt, Ryan Suero, Tanya DeGrucchio, Elizabeth Kennedy, Brittany Turner
Stories in Action
Pensacola High School, Karen Bruening
What Goes Up Must Come Down
Pine Meadow Elementary School, Michelle Williams, Cassi McGee, Patricia Stroud, Kelly Harris, Melissa Broadwater, Courtney Merson
Taking Our Learning to the ExSTREAM
Pine Meadow Elementary School, Vanessa Taylor, Karen Potter, Julie Kendall, Casey Harrison, Amber McCraney, Maxine Mathis
Making Math Count
Booker T. Washington High School, Nancy Barger
How to Care for Your Patients
West Florida High School, Matthew MacGregor
Fish Tank “Pour” No More
West Florida High School, Sarah Ingram
Small Parts Making a Big Difference
West Florida High School, John Dittmar
Teaching the Future “UAVs & CTE”
Grants for Excellence are funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and matching grant funds from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations through their School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program. Grants were available for teachers of students in grades K-12. Grants for 2021-2022 were awarded in the priority areas of career/technical education, increasing graduation rates, literacy, low-performing students, STEM education, or teaching quality.
Pictured: (L-R) Jim Allen Elementary School’s Amanda Hall, Rene Johnson, Chip Coleman, Anne Fillingim and Rachel Cooley will use their grant for a project they are calling “NBA ‘22″. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments