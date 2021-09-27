Escambia Man Charged With DUI After Crashed That Killed Woman

A man is facing charges following an Escambia County crash that claimed the life of a 38-year old on Navarre woman.

Randall McBride, 44, was initially arrested on charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and reckless driving with serious bodily injury following the two-vehicle crash on Beverly Parkway in Pensacola Saturday about 11:43 a.m. The charges are expected to be upgraded after the woman passed away Saturday night.

A Chevrolet driven by McBride swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford Escape driven by the Navarre woman. Both vehicles overturned.