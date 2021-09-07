Escambia EMS Employees Donate To New Orleans EMS Following Ida

September 7, 2021

Escambia County EMS employees raised about $2,500 to provide for employees of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services as they continue Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

“A majority of our medics are still sleeping on cots at headquarters as their homes are uninhabitable or have no utilities. This will certainly help our medics and their families as we recover,” New Orleans EMS said in a social media post thanking their EMS brothers and sisters in Escambia County.

Photos courtesy New Orleans EMS for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 