Escambia County Hires New Facilities Management Director

September 20, 2021

Escambia County has hired Rob Hogan as the director of facilities management.

Hogan’s first day on the job will be September 28. He brings more than 24 years of management experience and more than 20 years of progressive facility management and construction experience. Hogan most recently has served as the director of facilities and interim director of purchasing for Union County College in Cranford, New Jersey, since 2016.

“I am really excited by the possibilities presented with this opportunity and serving the Escambia County community,” said Hogan. “Having been life-long residents of New Jersey, Kath and I are looking forward to relocating to the sunny gulf coast of Florida.”

The Facilities Management Department is responsible for the maintenance, repair and security of county-owned and leased buildings, along with utilities, capital lease management, space needs planning and oversight of capital improvement and renovation projects at all county facilities. Its divisions include Custodial Services, Design & Construction Administration Team, Maintenance, and Utilities.

Hogan earned an MBA and a bachelor’s in science degree in business management from Rowan University as well as associate in science degrees in chemistry, hazardous materials management, and chemical engineering from Gloucester County College. He also earned the following certifications: Facilities Management Professional from International Facilities Management Association, Educational Facilities Manager and Educational Transportation Supervisor from Rutgers University/NJ Department of Education, FEMA-LS363 Multi-hazard Emergency Planning for Higher Education.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 