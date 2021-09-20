Escambia County Hires New Facilities Management Director

Escambia County has hired Rob Hogan as the director of facilities management.

Hogan’s first day on the job will be September 28. He brings more than 24 years of management experience and more than 20 years of progressive facility management and construction experience. Hogan most recently has served as the director of facilities and interim director of purchasing for Union County College in Cranford, New Jersey, since 2016.

“I am really excited by the possibilities presented with this opportunity and serving the Escambia County community,” said Hogan. “Having been life-long residents of New Jersey, Kath and I are looking forward to relocating to the sunny gulf coast of Florida.”

The Facilities Management Department is responsible for the maintenance, repair and security of county-owned and leased buildings, along with utilities, capital lease management, space needs planning and oversight of capital improvement and renovation projects at all county facilities. Its divisions include Custodial Services, Design & Construction Administration Team, Maintenance, and Utilities.

Hogan earned an MBA and a bachelor’s in science degree in business management from Rowan University as well as associate in science degrees in chemistry, hazardous materials management, and chemical engineering from Gloucester County College. He also earned the following certifications: Facilities Management Professional from International Facilities Management Association, Educational Facilities Manager and Educational Transportation Supervisor from Rutgers University/NJ Department of Education, FEMA-LS363 Multi-hazard Emergency Planning for Higher Education.