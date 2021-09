Escambia County County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Fall

The number COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County continues to fall.

On September 29, there were 127 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. That compares to 158 a week ago and 368 about a month ago.

Chart data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphic: City of Pensacola.