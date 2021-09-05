Escambia County (AL) School Board Member David Nolin Passes Away

Escambia County School Board member David Nolin has passed away.

Nolin, who represented District 6, was a 1966 Flomaton High School graduate.

He was former principal at A.C. Moore Elementary School in Atmore. At Flomaton High, he was a former teacher and head football, basketball and baseball coach. As baseball coach for the Hurricanes in 1976, he won one of two baseball state championships in the history of Flomaton High School.