EREC Sends New Line Crew To Louisiana

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is committed for the long haul to help restore power following Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana early last week.

EREC line crew members Tyler Prescott, Kyle Strickling, Kevin Macht and Doug Stewart left Tuesday for DEMCO to continue power restoration efforts.

This allows the EREC crew members who have been working in Louisiana this past week to return home to their families and their work for the EREC membership.

After landfall of the Category 4 hurricane, there were 84,896 DEMCO customers without power in the Greenwell Springs, Louisiana area. EREC has also sent five bunk trailers and a shower trailer to Washington — St. Tammany Electric Cooperative in Mandeville, Louisiana, to house cooperative line crews working to restore power there.