Two Older Adults Seriously Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash

Two adults in their 80s were seriously injured in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning a the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

One was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to an area hospital, and the second was transported by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the second vehicle suffered injuries that were not immediately considered serious.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 and Highway 97 east of Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.