Two Older Adults Seriously Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash
September 27, 2021
Two adults in their 80s were seriously injured in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning a the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.
One was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to an area hospital, and the second was transported by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the second vehicle suffered injuries that were not immediately considered serious.
The crash closed northbound Highway 29 and Highway 97 east of Highway 29.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Rescue responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Two Older Adults Seriously Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash”
Praying for all that were involved. But please don’t blame the intersection, or the roads, or the traffic light. Not saying the drivers are poor drivers, but saying this is driver error. Not the road, not the intersection, and not the traffic light. It was cause by someone not paying attention. Bless them, and pray they recover soon.