ECUA Hopes To Complete Recycling Facility Fire Repairs Soon

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority says they expect to return to recycling soon as there fire damaged facility comes back online.

“We are making excellent progress with repairs and are getting close to resuming operations,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said.

The ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) was damaged in a July 15 fire, putting a hold on the recycling program.

Bowers said ECUA projects to reopen the facility during the first half of October. They will begin with a “soft start”, clearing out some of the stockpiled recyclables and make sure everything is in working order.

The electrical contractor has completed their work. ECUA expects to complete the installation of a plastics sorting robot by the end of the week. A magnet used in the metal sorting area is on backorder until December, but the metals will be manually sorted until then.

ECUA is continuing to urge customers to stay in the recycling habit as repairs continue. The recyclables are being collected as normal, but they are being landfilled for now.

Pictured above and below: Inside the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at the Perdido Landfill as cleanup was beginning. Pictured bottom: Smoke pours from the MRF on Thursday, July 15. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.