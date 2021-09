ECSO Seeks Suspect Fraudulently Using Victim’s ID At Nine Mile Road Store

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of fraudulently using a victim’s personal identification information at a retail store on the 100 block of East Nine Mile Road. The suspect was seen driving the pictured 2007-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.