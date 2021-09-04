ECSO, Federal Task Force Arrest 70, Including Four Murder Suspects, During Fugitive Round Up

September 4, 2021

Four homicide suspects were among 70 people arrested in a three day Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S . Marshals Fugitive Task Force round up.

The task force targeted violent felony offenders with warrants ranging from homicide, aggerated assault, weapons offenses, robbery and sex offender violations.

Carlos Antione Holloway, Dewitt Charles Echols, Jaylan Madison Marshall and Tavares Jones were all four picked up on homicide charges.

Holloway and Echols were arrested in Mississippi for a homicide that occurred on August 23 on North Loop Road in Escambia County

Marshall was arrested for an attempted homicide that occurred on October 22 on Seminole Trail. Jones was arrested for a Florida Highway Patrol warrant for a traffic homicide.

Ten firearms were also seized during the operation.

“We appreciate our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. This reinforces our commitment to bringing violent felons to justice. We are a safer community today,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The task force is made up of officers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 