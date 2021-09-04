ECSO, Federal Task Force Arrest 70, Including Four Murder Suspects, During Fugitive Round Up

Four homicide suspects were among 70 people arrested in a three day Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S . Marshals Fugitive Task Force round up.

The task force targeted violent felony offenders with warrants ranging from homicide, aggerated assault, weapons offenses, robbery and sex offender violations.

Carlos Antione Holloway, Dewitt Charles Echols, Jaylan Madison Marshall and Tavares Jones were all four picked up on homicide charges.

Holloway and Echols were arrested in Mississippi for a homicide that occurred on August 23 on North Loop Road in Escambia County

Marshall was arrested for an attempted homicide that occurred on October 22 on Seminole Trail. Jones was arrested for a Florida Highway Patrol warrant for a traffic homicide.

Ten firearms were also seized during the operation.

“We appreciate our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. This reinforces our commitment to bringing violent felons to justice. We are a safer community today,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The task force is made up of officers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.