Early Morning Fire Burns Molino Storage Shed

Fire burned through a storage shed at a Molino home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Molino Road near Jahaza Road. Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the shed.

There were no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the fire.

The Molino, McDavid, Cantonment and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the blaze.

