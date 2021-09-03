Early Deficit Dooms Blue Wahoos Thursday

The Blue Wahoos struggled in all three phases of the game as the Montgomery Biscuits soundly defeated the Wahoos 8-3 on Thursday.

For the third night in a row, Montgomery took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. After the first two batters reached, Jonathan Aranda delivered an RBI single with nobody out off Zach McCambley (L, 1-5) to put Montgomery ahead 1-0.

In the third inning with two outs, Demetrius Sims misplayed a ground ball that allowed Jim Haley to reach. Two batters later, Ruben Cardenas hit a ground ball to Sims, but his running throw sailed past Lazaro Alonso for his second error of the inning. Biscuits ultimately scored three runs to take a 4-0 lead.

The closest Pensacola came in Thursday’s contest came in the top of the fifth. Riley Mahan belted a two-run homer off Easton McGee (W, 5-1) to cut Montgomery’s lead in half.

Unfortunately, after the homer, Montgomery outscored Pensacola 4-1 over the final four innings of play. The bullpen, which had been excellent in the first two games of the series, struggled on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings. Offensively, the Wahoos did not fare much better as they were outhit 13-5.

With the loss, Pensacola now sits three games behind the Biscuits for the second and final playoff spot for the Double-A South Championship series.