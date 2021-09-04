DeSantis Announces Escambia County Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Site

September 4, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Escambia County.

The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bayview Community Center at  2001 East Lloyd Street in Pensacola.

During a Thursday morning Escambia County Commission meeting, the commission asked Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore to make a request to the Florida Department of Emergency Management to open a site in the county, By Thursday night, Gilmore delivered the news that a site was approved by the state.

Monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals.

The key to this is getting it early,” DeSantis said at the Florida Department of Health Escambia County.

Online registration is available at patientportalfl.com.

