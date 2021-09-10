Deputies Receive Lifesaving, Courage Medals At ECSO Awards Ceremony

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office presented awards to 11 deputies at the ECSO’s Semiannual Awards Ceremony Thursday.

Sheriff Chip W. Simmons and Chief Tommi Lyter awarded Deputy Luke McCracken, Deputy 1st Class Robert Greene, Deputy 1st Class Jeremiah Meeks , Deputy Meagan Kearns, Sergeant Doyle Gresham and Deputy Albert Bartok with the Life Saving Medal.

The Silver Medal of Courage was awarded Senior Deputy Corey Smith, Deputy 1st Class Romain Brissett, Deputy Matthew Tinch, Deputy Toby Down and Deputy Coltin Clark (not pictured).

During the ceremony, Sergeant Mitch Craft received his pinning for his recent promotion to Sergeant.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.