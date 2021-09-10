Deputies Receive Lifesaving, Courage Medals At ECSO Awards Ceremony

September 10, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office presented awards to 11 deputies at the ECSO’s Semiannual Awards Ceremony Thursday.

Sheriff Chip W. Simmons and Chief Tommi Lyter awarded Deputy Luke McCracken, Deputy 1st Class Robert Greene, Deputy 1st Class Jeremiah Meeks , Deputy Meagan Kearns, Sergeant Doyle Gresham and Deputy Albert Bartok with the Life Saving Medal.

The Silver Medal of Courage was awarded Senior Deputy Corey Smith, Deputy 1st Class Romain Brissett, Deputy Matthew Tinch, Deputy Toby Down and Deputy Coltin Clark (not pictured).
During the ceremony, Sergeant Mitch Craft received his pinning for his recent promotion to Sergeant.

During the ceremony, Sergeant Mitch Craft received his pinning for his recent promotion to sergeant.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 