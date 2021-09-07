Deadly Walnut Hill Shooting May Be A Stand Your Ground Case, Sheriff Says

A man shot Sunday during a family disturbance near Walnut Hill has passed away, and Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said it may be a stand your ground case.

The adult male was shot shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of South Highway 99 in the Bay Springs community. The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to the Molino Fire Station and then airlifted by a medical helicopter to a Pensacola hospital where he later died.

The sheriff said a son became involved in a physical altercation with a mother and his ex-wife. The father then retrieved a gun and ultimately shot the 50-year old son and killed him.

“You can defend yourself in Escambia County as long as it is reasonably justified,” Simmons said. “We want citizens to feel safe and only use deadly force as a last resort.”

The Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded to the call.

File photo.