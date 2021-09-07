Deadly Walnut Hill Shooting May Be A Stand Your Ground Case, Sheriff Says

September 7, 2021

A man shot Sunday during a family disturbance near Walnut Hill has passed away, and Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said it may be a stand your ground case.

The adult male was shot shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of South Highway 99 in the Bay Springs community. The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to the Molino Fire Station and then airlifted by a medical helicopter to a Pensacola hospital where he later died.

The sheriff said a son became involved in a physical altercation with a mother and his ex-wife. The father then retrieved a gun and ultimately shot the 50-year old son and killed him.

“You can defend yourself in Escambia County as long as it is reasonably justified,” Simmons said. “We want citizens to feel safe and only use deadly force as a last resort.”

The Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded to the call.

File photo.

Comments

2 Responses to “Deadly Walnut Hill Shooting May Be A Stand Your Ground Case, Sheriff Says”

  1. Taylon on September 7th, 2021 10:13 am

    Wow. This is just down the road from me. Just goes to show no matter where you are crazy things can happen (rural or city).

  2. Neighbor on September 7th, 2021 9:39 am

    You know it’s a terrible situation at hand when a father has to resort to a gun to protect himself, his wife and others from the violence of a son. Can you imagine having to shoot your child to protect yourself!





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 