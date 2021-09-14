COVID-19 Vaccine Available This Afternoon In Century, Other Locations This Week

September 14, 2021

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday afternoon in Century, in addition to other sites this week.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics at 501 Church Street. Participants will have the choice of the Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) vaccine.

Other vaccination opportunities from Community Health this week include:

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: American Legion Post # 193 – 2708 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola
Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: CHNWF Highway 90 Pediatrics – 4435 US Hwy 90, Pace
Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. Desoto St., Pensacola, FL
Vaccine: Moderna (ages 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.

  • All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.
  • Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.
  • Individuals who have had the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment should wait at least 90 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 