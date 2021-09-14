COVID-19 Vaccine Available This Afternoon In Century, Other Locations This Week

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday afternoon in Century, in addition to other sites this week.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics at 501 Church Street. Participants will have the choice of the Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) vaccine.

Other vaccination opportunities from Community Health this week include:

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post # 193 – 2708 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: CHNWF Highway 90 Pediatrics – 4435 US Hwy 90, Pace

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. Desoto St., Pensacola, FL

Vaccine: Moderna (ages 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.