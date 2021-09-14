COVID-19 Vaccine Available This Afternoon In Century, Other Locations This Week
September 14, 2021
Community Health Northwest Florida will offer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday afternoon in Century, in addition to other sites this week.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics at 501 Church Street. Participants will have the choice of the Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) vaccine.
Other vaccination opportunities from Community Health this week include:
Thursday, Sept. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: American Legion Post # 193 – 2708 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola
Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: CHNWF Highway 90 Pediatrics – 4435 US Hwy 90, Pace
Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Friday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. Desoto St., Pensacola, FL
Vaccine: Moderna (ages 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.
- All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.
- Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.
- Individuals who have had the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment should wait at least 90 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
