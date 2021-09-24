COVID-19 Exposed Students No Longer Required To Quarantine Under New Policy

A new COVID-19 quarantine policy is now in effect in Escambia County schools, keeping with a recent state directive that allows exposed students to never miss class.

Under the new rule, parents and guardians will be able to make the choice for their child in the Escambia County School District.

Students who are exposed to a COVID-19 positive case and who are asymptomatic, will no longer be required to quarantine. In this situation, if a parent wishes to send their asymptomatic child to school, no other action is necessary on the part of the parent or guardian, according to the district.

However, parents will still have the right to quarantine their asymptomatic students that have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case for up to seven days from the date of the exposure. The parent or guardian must notify the school district of their decision for accurate attendance reporting.

“This new directive has altered District, as well as parental, protocols,” Superintendent Tim Smith said. “This ever-evolving situation will continue to be a work in progress. We ask that our parents and the community continue to work with District personnel as we navigate these new directives.”

Symptomatic students or students who have been deemed COVID-19 positive may return to school after:

receiving a negative COVID-19 test result and remaining asymptomatic OR

waiting 10 days since symptoms began or positive test result and have had no fever for 24 hours OR

receiving written permission from a medical doctor licensed under chapter 458, an osteopathic physician licensed under chapter 459 or an advanced registered nurse practitioner licensed under chapter 464.

The District will continue to keep records of contact tracing, adhere to enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, and encourage social distancing, where feasible.