Century Botches Tax Increase, Budget For Next Year

The Century Town Council totally botched an attempt Monday to pass a tentative property tax increase and a budget for the next fiscal year.

An agenda for the public hearing improperly indicated that property taxes would not increase. Council President Louis Gomez read from agenda, and with a 4-0 the council approved no property tax increase. But the resolution required, and signed at the end of the meeting by the council president, sets a different millage rate that discussed and actually includes a tax increase.

Century’s accountant, Robert Hudson, sat through the meeting and did not correct the council’s misguided actions. The mistake was caught by NorthEscambia.com and pointed out to town officials after the meeting; we were the only members of the public to attend the public hearing.

The mistakes invalidate signed resolutions tentatively raising taxes and setting a budget because that was not the council’s actual vote. The percent of the increase as stated in the resolution was also calculated wrong.

It was not clear Monday night what Century’s next required step will be to right their failure, but it seemed that another public hearing will be advertised to redo the resolutions before final public hearing is held. The process needs to be completed before the new budget year begins October 1.

The intended council action last night was the first of two required approvals for a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 7.1% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8553 mills. The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year.

A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by Florida law as a tax increase and the town must advertise such, although the council was advised differently by their accountant.

“Y’all are not going up on the taxes,” Hudson advised the council “Even though a person’s real estate tax is going to increase, it’s increasing because the value of their property is going up.”

The town is proposing a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, up from $4.14 million during the current fiscal year. The increase is mostly due to increase income from grants.

Mayor Ben Boutwell did not attend Monday’s meeting, and council member Leonard White was absent. White had advised the town clerk that he was unable to get time off from his job as a corrections officer. Council member James Smith, Jr., first spoke in the meeting using Zoom audio about nine minutes after the public hearing started.

Century's accountant Robert Hudson (foreground, right), and council members (L-R) President Luis Gomez, Jr., Sandra McMurray-Jackson and Dynette Lewis. Other than NorthEscambia.com, not member of the public attended the public hearing.