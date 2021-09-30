Cantonment Man Facing Drug, Weapon Charges After Traffic Stop

September 30, 2021

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Cantonment man on drug and weapon charges.

David Ross Holmquist, 49, was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Holmquist’s Pontiac sedan on Innerarity Point Road after he allegedly failed to come to a complete stop at a traffic light.

The deputy discovered that his driver’s license was suspended indefinitely for financial obligations. Nine 380-caliber rounds and ten 22-caliber rounds were found in the vehicle’s center console, according to an arrest report. Deputies also reported finding a baggie of alleged methamphetamine in the vehicle’s trunk and another bag of alleged crystal meth was found in his pants pocket, the report continues.

According to the ECSO, Holmquist was convicted of felony unarmed burglary in 1991.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $13,000 bond

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 