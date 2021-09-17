Cantonment Man Charged With Armed Burglary, Aggravated Battery With A Deadly Weapon

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly tasing a woman at a Pensacola Boulevard store.

Christopher James Morel, 35, was charged with felony armed burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Morel was driving his truck and allegedly almost struck another vehicle in the parking lot of La Mexicana Supermarket. The driver of that second vehicle told deputies that she yelled at him.

Morel got of out his vehicle before diving into the victim’s passenger side window and tasing her arm, according to an arrest report.

Surveillance video showed most of the incident, the report states.