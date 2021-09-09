Burdick’s Bomb Sets HR Record, As Blue Wahoos Drop Another To Shuckers

Earlier in the game, Blue Wahoos outfielder Peyton Burdick had a moment to remember.

Leading off the third inning, he waited on a sinking pitch, timed and squared it perfectly, and launched the ball so deep over the wall that Biloxi’s left fielder did not move.

The moon shot homer Wednesday night became his 21st this season – his first since August 11 – and set the Blue Wahoos franchise record held for most homers (same team) in a single-season.

The homer mark was formerly held by Aristides Aquino, now with the Cincinnati Reds.

Unfortunately for Burdick and teammates, that highlight and its joy was followed by late inning frustration of missed opportunities in the Blue Wahoos 5-3 loss against the Biloxi Shuckers, which further hampered Pensacola’s playoff hopes.

After the Blue Wahoos exited the third inning with a 3-1 lead, Biloxi’s pitchers continued to step up and deliver scoreless innings the rest of the way.

The Shuckers (40-65), who have struggled in last place all season in the Double-A South, have won the first two games in the Blue Wahoos (54-51) final homestand.

Wednesday night, the Blue Wahoos loaded the bases in the seventh and eighth innings, but came up empty.

In the seventh, Shuckers reliever Braden Webb struck out Riley Mahan to start inning, but the ball eluded catcher Brent Diaz, whose then committed a throwing error allowing Mahan to reach second. He broke a string of 11 consecutive Blue Wahoos hitters retired in order.

After Galli Cribbs Jr. followed with a single, then Burdick coaxed a one-out walk, Webb made big pitches to strike out J.J. Bleday and Griffin Conine.

In the eighth, Shuckers reliever Zach Vennaro plunked two Blue Wahoos batters to load the bases, but struck out Kameron Misner to end the threat.

It was this kind of tough night for the Blue Wahoos.

Starting pitcher Max Meyer worked five innings in his final regular-season home start, but was touched up for seven hits and four runs. It was the most runs he allowed at home since the May 11 home opener against Birmingham.

Bleday went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, Burdick went 2-for-4, plus a walk and two runs scored. They accounted for more than half of the team’s nine hits.

Game 3 of the six-game series is Thursday with the Blue Wahoos’ Zach McCambley on the mound.

by Bill Vilona, Blue Wahoos Senior Writer