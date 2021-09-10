Burdick Homers Again In Blue Wahoos Loss

Behind strong starting pitching from Noah Zavolas (W, 5-7) the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Blue Wahoos 5-2 despite another home run from Peyton Burdick on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Zach McCambley (L, 1-6) took the hill for the Wahoos and pitched well despite taking his sixth loss of the season. The former third-round selection worked five innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out nine.

Biloxi scored their first two runs courtesy of a pair of solo home runs. The first came from Thomas Dillard in the second inning to put the Shuckers ahead 1-0. The second was from Korry Howell in the fourth inning, which at the time tied the game at 2-2.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Burdick hit a two-run homer off Zavolas to give Pensacola a 2-1 lead. One night after setting the single-season home run record for the Wahoos, Burdick has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the fifth McCambley had two-outs and nobody on base before the inning began to unravel. After a hit-by-pitch and a bloop single to right, McCambley walked David Hamilton before walking Howell, allowing Hayden Cantrelle to score and give the Shuckers a 3-2 lead. Howell finished the night with four RBIs.

The score remained at 3-2 until the ninth inning. In the ninth, Pensacola turned to the league leader in saves, Colton Hock, to attempt to keep the deficit at one. Unfortunately, Hock surrendered a solo homer to Cam Devanney and allowed a Howell two-out RBI single up the middle to give Biloxi a 5-2 lead.

Over the final six innings, the Blue Wahoos offense managed just two hits. The Wahoos only had one runner in scoring position on the night, which came with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. In their three losses to Biloxi this week, the Wahoos have struck out 41 times, including 14 times on Thursday.

Pensacola will try and get back in the win column on Friday night when LHP Will Stewart (5-7, 4.32) makes his team-leading 20th start of the year.