Blue Wahoos Falls 4-2 To Shuckers

In the top of the first inning, Peyton Burdick set another Wahoos record with his 75th walk of the season, surpassing Jesse Winker’s 74 walks in 2015.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, the record came in another defeat as the Shuckers won their fourth in a row with a 4-2 victory over the Wahoos Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Will Stewart (L, 5-8) turned in a quality start despite taking the loss. He allowed four runs (only three earned) in six innings. For the fourth straight game, the Shuckers took the lead first, this time with a solo home run from Korry Howell in the top of the top of the fourth. Biloxi then added two more runs in the fifth before an error allowed another run to score in the sixth.

Pensacola got on the board in the sixth inning. Kameron Misner led off the inning with a single. After a walk and a fielder’s choice, Chris Chinea singled home Misner to make it 4-1. Griffin Conine followed with an RBI single, which cut the deficit down to 4-2. After an infield single, the rally came to an end after Santiago Chavez hit into an inning ending double play.

Pensacola looked like they had another rally brewing in the seventh when the Wahoos had runners on first and third with only one out. The rally came to an end when Burdick struck out and interfered with catcher Brent Diaz on his throw to second base as Misner attempted to steal, thus ending the inning. Pensacola hit into two double plays in addition to the interference.

With the fourth straight loss, coupled with Birmingham’s fourth straight win, Pensacola is 3.5 games out of the second playoff spot. Friday’s defeat sealed Pensacola’s first series loss this season against Biloxi. The penultimate home game of the 2021 season is Saturday, beginning at 6:05 PM CT. RHP Jeff Lindgren (5-8, 4.09) will get the start for Pensacola.