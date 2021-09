Barrineau Park Bridge Is Now Open As Perdido River Falls

Barrineau Park Road at the Perdido River has reopened after being closed all week due to flooding of the Perdido River caused by Hurricane Ida.

After cresting at 15.84 feet late Wednesday night, the Perdido River was below flood stage at about 10 feet early Saturday morning and falling.

Flooding that closes the Barrineau Park bridge between Florida and Alabama is commonplace after heavy rainfall.