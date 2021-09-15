Atmore Man Charged With Drug Trafficking After Fleeing From Police

September 15, 2021

The Atmore Police Department on Tuesday announced a drug arrest last week.

On September 9, the Atmore Police Department and agents from the Alabama Drug Task Force, arrested 32-year old Charlton Orlando Jones of Atmore on charges for trafficking in a controlled substance (synthetic cannabis), possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

According to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, Jones was seen driving in the area of America Drive. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Jones in order to serve outstanding Escambia County (AL) warrants.

Brooks said Jones fled from the officer, and the officer initiated a pursuit.

“During the pursuit, the officer noticed Jones throwing items from the car that was later identified as a controlled substance. The officer observed Jones,” Brooks said.

The suspect synthetic cannabis, commonly called spice, weighed 1,186 grams with a street value of $24,000, according to police.

Written by William Reynolds 

 