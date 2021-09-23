Act Of Kindness: No One, Not Even The Resource Officer, Should Eat Lunch Alone

September 23, 2021

Randall Gulley is the new school resource officer at Flomaton Elementary and Flomaton High School.

The new guy was eating alone Wednesday in the lunchroom when second grader Alexis White thought he looked, well, lonely. And no one should be lonely in a school lunchroom.

So Alexis picked up her tray and joined Officer Gulley so he’d have a friend as he ate his lunch.

“Thank you, Alexis, for showing kindness and thank you, Officer Gulley for helping to keep our schools safe,” Flomaton Elementary said in a social media post.

The school resource officer program in Escambia County, Alabama, is under the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office. And Sheriff Heath Jackson took notice.

“This right here shows kindness, love, professionalism, and what our Resource Deputy Program is all about. Our Resource Deputies have a new friend for life and plan to gain many more,” Jackson said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, Features 

 