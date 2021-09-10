9/11 Blood Drives Saturday in Molino, Flomaton, Pensacola

OneBlood will hold blood drives Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All blood types are needed, according to OneBlood.

In the North Escambia area, blood drives will be held at:

Molino Branch Library, 6450 Highway 95A, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Better Me Nutrition, 6675 Pine Forest Road, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WSRE TV, 1000 College Boulevard, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nine Mile Donor Center, 1999 East 9 Mile Road, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

RaBo’s Sweets, 1927 Wilkerson Street, Flomaton, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (donors will also receive a free ice cream cone)

All donors will receive a September 11th Commemorative T-Shirt and a $20 e-gift card.