9/11 Blood Drives Saturday in Molino, Flomaton, Pensacola

September 10, 2021

OneBlood will hold blood drives Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All blood types are needed, according to OneBlood.

In the North Escambia area, blood drives will be held at:

  • Molino Branch Library, 6450 Highway 95A, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Better Me Nutrition, 6675 Pine Forest Road, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • WSRE TV, 1000 College Boulevard, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Nine Mile Donor Center, 1999 East 9 Mile Road, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • RaBo’s Sweets, 1927 Wilkerson Street, Flomaton, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (donors will also receive a free ice cream cone)

All donors will receive a September 11th Commemorative T-Shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 