$9.5 Million In Upgrades Underway At Beulah Elementary, Including New Cafeteria

Nearly $9.5 million in upgrades are underway at Beulah Elementary School.

Construction is now underway on a new $4.5 million cafeteria. The old cafeteria will be converted to a classrooms at a cost of about $2 million.

A completed covered play P.E. building had a price tag of $1.4 million, and about $1.5 million was earmarked for construction sitework including stormwater retention, sidewalks and other improvements.

The Beulah Elementary School upgrades are being funded with half cent sales tax.

