$9.5 Million In Upgrades Underway At Beulah Elementary, Including New Cafeteria

September 7, 2021

Nearly $9.5 million in upgrades are underway at Beulah Elementary School.

Construction is now underway on a new $4.5 million cafeteria. The old cafeteria will be converted to a classrooms at a cost of about $2 million.

A completed covered play P.E. building had a price tag of $1.4 million, and about $1.5 million was earmarked for construction sitework including stormwater retention, sidewalks and other improvements.

The Beulah Elementary School upgrades are being funded with half cent sales tax.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 