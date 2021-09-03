Three Injured In Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 29 At Highway 196
September 30, 2021
Three people were injured in a three vehicle crash Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 near Molino.
None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening; the victims were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.
The 7 p.m. crash shut down Highway 29 northbound north of Highway 196. The roadway was still closed at 8:15 p.m. with traffic detoured onto Highway 196 eastbound.
The Florida Highway is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Three Injured In Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 29 At Highway 196”
WARNING, lots of nails and screws left in the road from this accident. Should use 95A for the next 2-3 days