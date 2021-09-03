Three Injured In Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 29 At Highway 196

Three people were injured in a three vehicle crash Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 near Molino.

None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening; the victims were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.

The 7 p.m. crash shut down Highway 29 northbound north of Highway 196. The roadway was still closed at 8:15 p.m. with traffic detoured onto Highway 196 eastbound.

The Florida Highway is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.