Escambia Academy At Northview Battle On The Line Game Canceled

Tonight’s Escambia Academy at Northview High School football game in Bratt has been canceled due to weather and field conditions.

GoFan is expected to issue refunds for tickets already purchase in 1-3 days, according to the Northview Quarterback Club.

Northview Principal Mike Sherrill said that it appears unlikely that teams will be unable to make up the game at a later date due to scheduling conflicts.

Pictured: The October 2020 game between Northview and Escambia Academy in Canoe. EA won 27-22. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.