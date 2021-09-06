$1,000 Bonus Stipend Approved For Escambia County Volunteer Firefighters

Escambia County’s volunteer firefighters will receive a $1,000 stipend payment.

The Escambia County Commission unanimously approved the payment for volunteers who completed 96 hours of training and ran at least 25% of their station’s calls.

Rep. Michelle Salzman said she was contacted and asked why volunteer firefighters did not receive the same $1,000 the state provided about 200,000 first responders, including 35,000 firefighters, under Gov Ron DeSantis’s Florida’s Heroes Initiative as approved by the Florida Legislature.

“We had to draw a line somewhere in the budget, and that was one of the lines where it was drawn,” Salzman said. “And so, unfortunately, a lot of folks missed out on that.”

Salzman went to Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry with the issue.

The county approved the $1,000 checks to be paid from the $62 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan. Escambia volunteer firefighters that have already received the $1,000 through another job will not receive the volunteer payout.

It is estimated that up to 60 volunteer firefighters in Escambia County will be eligible for the bonus stipend.