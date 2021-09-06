$1,000 Bonus Stipend Approved For Escambia County Volunteer Firefighters

September 6, 2021

Escambia County’s volunteer firefighters will receive a $1,000 stipend payment.

The Escambia County Commission unanimously approved the payment for volunteers who completed 96 hours of training and ran at least 25% of their station’s calls.

Rep. Michelle Salzman said she was contacted and asked why volunteer firefighters did not receive the same $1,000 the state provided about 200,000 first responders, including 35,000 firefighters, under Gov Ron DeSantis’s Florida’s Heroes Initiative as approved by the Florida Legislature.

“We had to draw a line somewhere in the budget, and that was one of the lines where it was drawn,” Salzman said. “And so, unfortunately, a lot of folks missed out on that.”

Salzman went to Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry with the issue.

The county approved the $1,000 checks to be paid from the $62 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan. Escambia volunteer firefighters that have already received the $1,000 through another job will not receive the volunteer payout.

It is estimated that up to 60 volunteer firefighters in Escambia County will be eligible for the bonus stipend.

Written by William Reynolds 

 