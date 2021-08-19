Today’s Century Charter Review Committee Meeting Rescheduled

A Century Charter Review Committee meeting that was scheduled for today, August 19, has been rescheduled.

The meeting will now be held on Tuesday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4.

The committee is working on a potential rewrite for the town’s charter.

Pictured: Member Michelle Cunningham at a July meeting of the Century Charter Review Committee. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.