Stewart’s No-Hitter Ends In Sixth As Shuckers Seize Miscues To Win

Will Stewart did not allow a hit in his first five innings Friday night against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Unfortunately for Stewart and the Blue Wahoos, the game unraveled in the sixth.

The lefthander lost his command, and the bullpen couldn’t limit the damage, as the Shuckers rallied for four runs which proved enough in a 4-1 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The result evened the series at two games apiece and continued the Blue Wahoos’ run-scoring struggles.

After Peyton Burdick reached on a throwing error and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, that was all the production the Blue Wahoos managed.

Stewart was cruising through five innings. Suddenly, he crashed.

He plunked the leadoff batter in the sixth inning, then gave up his first base hit to the next batter. Stewart walked the bases loaded, then hit another batter to force in the game-tying run.

It forced a pitching changed. Andrew Nardi entered, but threw a wild pitch to score the second Shuckers run. He then gave up soft pop fly that eluded shortstop Galli Cribbs Jr., enabling the Shuckers to score two more runs.

The Blue Wahoos had baserunners in each of the last four innings, including a two-on, none-out situation in the ninth that mirrored the scenario in Thursday night’s 2-1 loss. Same thing occurred with no one able to deliver a big hit.

The teams will play the fifth game of the homestand on Saturday. The Blue Wahoos (47-47) are seeking their first series win since beating the Shuckers five times on Fourth of July weekend.