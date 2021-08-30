Some Localized Flooding, No Tornadoes So Far, Escambia Public Safety Director Says

Escambia County has experienced some localized flooding due to the outer rain bands of Ida, but there’s been no significant weather damage so far.

“Last 24 hours, we’ve had rain bands come in to give us localized flooding as we predicted. We have seen a couple of tornado warnings in the area with no tornadoes that have been produced,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said early Monday afternoon.

“We’ve faired much better than our counterparts to the west,” he said. “We expect additional rain bands coming in throughout the rest of the day into tonight. We’ll see localized flooding out of that. But we’re been fortunate so far that when the rain bands come in, we’ve had enough time between bands that we get drainage. So if we continue that pattern, we shouldn’t see any major issues in Escambia County.”

There was flooding Sunday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 but that subsided. As is normal with heavy rain events, the Barrineau Park Bridge from Escambia County to Alabama is now underwater.