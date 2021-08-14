Santa Rosa Commits $1 Million To Help Fund $3 Million Park In Jay

August 14, 2021

T

he Santa Rosa County Commission has committed $1 million toward a new $3 million Bray Hendricks Park in Jay.

The town has raised about $1 million so far, including a $300,000 legislative appropriation, $260,000 from the American Rescue Plan and a $50,000 donation from Maverick Natural Resources.

“As we are raising a million dollars, we are asking you guys to match the million dollars,” Mayor Shon Owens told commissioners. “Then we would probably move forward, potentially, a loan for the other million dollars to the town. That’s why we are here; we’ve been working on this for years. I think everyone here has a very clear understanding of where we are headed. We understand the growth in our county, we understand the amount of people that are moving north. We want to be proactive in a situation that we can provide those amenities for the community that’s coming.”

He said over 500 new homes are on the way for northern Santa Rosa County.

The park plans call for a new outdoor fitness center, two t-ball fields, five little league fields (four 200-feet and one 300-feet), two concession stands, three soccer fields, two tennis courts, two basketball courts, one football field, a splash pad, amphitheater, bathrooms and a maintenance building.

Owens said the current Bray-Hendricks Park is over 40 years old and has seen few improvements in decades.

“By the end of this year, we will be plan ready to be able to go to work,” Owens said. He said they expect to have about $1 million in about six months toward the $3 million price tag. About $1 million will go to civil work such as drainage in the beginning, making it unrealistic to build the park in a phase approach.

A verbal commitment for the million dollars is expected to be ratified at an upcoming meeting of the Santa Rosa County Commission.

It’s expected work could begin after the 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks show in the park.

