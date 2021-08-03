Plans Approved For New AT&T Tower In Century; Construction Expected To Take A Few Months

The Town of Century has now signed off on the development plans for a new 305 foot tall cell tower for AT&T.

Earlier this year, the town council approved a five-year lease with options out to 40 years with Diamond Towers for an AT&T tower on a small parcel of land in the town’s Anthony Pleasant Park off West Highway 4. It’s small area tucked away essentially at the back of the park.

Diamond Towers will lease the parcel from the town at $1,000 total for one year with an optional extension for one more year at $1,000. Once a tower is constructed, Diamond’s lease will increase to $1,500 per month for at least five years, with another $500 per month due for additional cellular providers collocated on the tower. There are annual options for slight increases.

Construction on the tower is expected to begin soon, with competition in just a few months. The tower area will be fenced to prevent access by those using the park.