Photos: Jay High Day At The Blue Wahoos
August 4, 2021
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos held Jay Day on Monday, featuring the Jay High School Royals and a local state championship softball team.
The Jay High band performed the National Anthem, and the Jay Royals varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads also performed.
New principal Benjie West, a Jay graduate who took over June 4, threw out the first pitch.
And the The Tri-County 8-10 Softball All-Star Team was honored for winning the Florida Little League state championship.
Photos courtesy Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
