Photos: Jay High Day At The Blue Wahoos

August 4, 2021

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos held Jay Day on Monday, featuring the Jay High School Royals and a local state championship softball team.

The Jay High band performed the National Anthem, and the Jay Royals varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads also performed.

New principal Benjie West, a Jay graduate who took over June 4, threw out the first pitch.

And the The Tri-County 8-10 Softball All-Star Team was honored for winning the Florida Little League state championship.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos courtesy Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

