Perdido River Rising, Flooding Closes Barrineau Park Road Bridge

Barrineau Park Road at the Perdido River has been closed due to flooding, as is not uncommon following heavy rain events.

The river is expected to continue to rise through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. It not forecast to fall below the bridge until about Friday.

This is the only weather related road closure reported in Escambia County. Any additional road closures will be announced if they occur.