Pensacola Woman Struck And Killed By Car Driven By Atmore Man

A pedestrian died Saturday night in Escambia County after she was struck by a vehicle driven by an Atmore man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chrysler sedan was traveling northbound on South Fairfield Drive approaching Jackson Street when it struck a pedestrian walking along the white line on the edge of the roadway.

The 59-year old female pedestrian from Pensacola was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 8:14 p.m. crash. The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year old man from Atmore, was not injured.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.