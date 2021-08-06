Northview’s Student Athletes Rank No. 6 Academically In Florida Class 1A

August 6, 2021

Northview High School’s student athletes collectively were  No. 6 academically in the state in Class 1A for the 2020-2021 school year, according to rankings from the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Northview High School students not only work hard athletically, but also in the classroom,” said Obreonne Smith, Northview athletic director. “This is a great accomplishment for the students, staff and school.”

Pictured: Class of 2021 members of the Northview High School Lady Chiefs softball team. Pictured below: Last year’s Chiefs baseball team celebrates a district win over Jay. NorthEscambia.com photos.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 