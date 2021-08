Northview’s Student Athletes Rank No. 6 Academically In Florida Class 1A

Northview High School’s student athletes collectively were¬† No. 6 academically in the state in Class 1A for the 2020-2021 school year, according to rankings from the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Northview¬†High School students not only work hard athletically, but also in the classroom,” said Obreonne Smith, Northview athletic director. “This is a great accomplishment for the students, staff and school.”

Pictured: Class of 2021 members of the Northview High School Lady Chiefs softball team. Pictured below: Last year’s Chiefs baseball team celebrates a district win over Jay. NorthEscambia.com photos.