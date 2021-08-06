Northview’s Student Athletes Rank No. 6 Academically In Florida Class 1A

Northview High School’s student athletes collectively were No. 6 academically in the state in Class 1A for the 2020-2021 school year, according to rankings from the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Northview High School students not only work hard athletically, but also in the classroom,” said Obreonne Smith, Northview athletic director. “This is a great accomplishment for the students, staff and school.”

Pictured: Class of 2021 members of the Northview High School Lady Chiefs softball team. Pictured below: Last year’s Chiefs baseball team celebrates a district win over Jay. NorthEscambia.com photos.