New RV Park Planned For Neal Road

A Molino woman is proposing to build an RV park on Neal Road in Cantonment.

If approved by the Escambia County Development Review Committee, the Magnolia RV Park will have 24 spaces will have septic service, water and electrical, according to an application filed by property owner Clorinda Baker. The access driveway will be concrete, while on-site driveways and RV spaces will be gravel.

The project will also include a 1,716 square foot building with an office, laundry, showers and bathrooms.

The Magnolia RV Park will be located on the north side of Neal Road, just west of Highway 95A on an 8.69 acre parcel. Plans call for 8.2 acres to be disturbed, with nine of 26 protected trees removed.

