New Cell Tower Proposed For Highway 95A In Cottage Hill

August 8, 2021

A new cell tower is being proposed on commercial property in the Cottage Hill area.

Parallel Towers III, LLC, has plans for a 195-foot high, self-supporting tower on part of a 12.4 acre parcel. There would also be a 114 square foot building next to the tower located on a parcel with the current Arnett’s Grading and Landscaping at 2222 Highway 95A, just north of McKenzie Road.

The application does not specify which cellular company plans to use the tower.

The plans are set for a pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) on August 11. There are additional steps before potential DRC approval, they the company must acquire building permits and approval from various agencies before the tower could be built. There’s no guarantee that the tower will ever reach the construction phase.

NorthEscambia.com graphic. Below: The tower will be located north of this business on the same property. File photo, click to enlarge.

