Molino Library Closed Tuesday Due To Water Leak Repair

The Molino Library will be closed all day Tuesday due to an ongoing water leak.

Repairs are in progress, according to Escambia County.

The leak first closed the library in the Molino Community Center Monday afternoon.

Normal library hours are:

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photo.