Molino Library Closed Tuesday Due To Water Leak Repair
August 10, 2021
The Molino Library will be closed all day Tuesday due to an ongoing water leak.
Repairs are in progress, according to Escambia County.
The leak first closed the library in the Molino Community Center Monday afternoon.
Normal library hours are:
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
NorthEscambia.com photo.
