Man Tried To Lure Juveniles Into Vehicle At An Escambia County Park

August 18, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles reported that a man tried to lure them into a vehicle at a park.

An individual driving a newer model sports car approached the juveniles at a park on Quina Way in the Brentwood area. He told them if they got inside the vehicle, they would receive money, ECSO said. The juveniles declined the offer and ran away from the park.

The individual was described as a black male with a short haircut and no facial hair. He was wearing an orange shirt. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the individual or his vehicle.

Anyone with information or that is approached by this vehicle is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911 for an emergency.

File photo.

