Large Portion Of Nine Mile Road Opens To Four Lanes Of Traffic

August 12, 2021

All four travel lanes are now open on Nine Mile Road between Untreiner Avenue (near Highway 29) to Surrey Drive (west of Pine Forest Road).

The final, friction layer of asphalt for the outside lanes will be paved over the next three weeks during nighttime hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Next, crews will apply the permanent, thermoplastic striping to the roadway.

This part of the the Nine  Mile Road improvement project is a $20-million effort to widen the heavily traveled roadway from two to four lanes between Surrey Drive and Untreiner Avenue. Final completion is anticipated in late-September.

Pictured: This photo, taken between Bowman Avenue and Ashland Avenue (facing west) shows the new travel lanes, median, and median turn lanes. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 