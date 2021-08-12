Large Portion Of Nine Mile Road Opens To Four Lanes Of Traffic

All four travel lanes are now open on Nine Mile Road between Untreiner Avenue (near Highway 29) to Surrey Drive (west of Pine Forest Road).

The final, friction layer of asphalt for the outside lanes will be paved over the next three weeks during nighttime hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Next, crews will apply the permanent, thermoplastic striping to the roadway.

This part of the the Nine Mile Road improvement project is a $20-million effort to widen the heavily traveled roadway from two to four lanes between Surrey Drive and Untreiner Avenue. Final completion is anticipated in late-September.

Pictured: This photo, taken between Bowman Avenue and Ashland Avenue (facing west) shows the new travel lanes, median, and median turn lanes. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.