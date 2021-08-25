James Howard Shell

James Howard Shell, age 88, passed away August 21, 2021, in Spanish Fort, Alabama where he had been a resident of Westminster Village for the past four years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Nannette Cobb Shell.

Howard was born in Excel, Alabama on October 31, 1932 to the late Edna Johnson Shell and Cary Ezekiel Shell. He grew up in Walnut Hill, Florida graduating from Ernest Ward High School before attending Florida State University. Due to the Korean War, he left FSU and joined the US Navy where he served aboard the USS Ault for four years. After his service years, he joined Monsanto where he worked in research and development for 30 years before retiring.

Howard served on the Atmore City Council for two years. He subsequently was elected mayor, serving for 22 years before retiring in 2012. Howard was a member of the Atmore First United Methodist Church, the Lions Club, American Legion Post #90 and was a 32nd degree Freemason.

Mr. Shell is survived by his children, Nancy Shell Fayard (Gary) of Atlanta, GA and

James Burton Shell (Kim) of Pawleys Island, SC as well as five grandchildren and

four great grandchildren.

John, Katie and Charlotte Fayard of Nashville, TN

Chris, Brittany, Liam and Isabella Fayard of Atlanta, GA

Mollie, Mark and Charlie Schimmel of New Canaan, CT

Laura Shell of Burlington, NC

Sam Shell of Denver, CO

Howard is also survived by his brother Cary E. Shell Jr. (Frances) and

sister Linda Shell Tolliver (Wilbur Gotham), both of Pensacola FL

Former Mayor Shell requested that his memorial service be postponed to a later date. He was concerned for the health of family, friends and citizens of Atmore due to the high rates of viral infection. Public notice will be given for date of service once determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to:

PRIDE OF ATMORE campaign to save the historic Strand Theatre and

Atmore Hardware buildings.

5415 Hwy. 21

Atmore, AL 36502

Notes and cards may be sent to:

Burt Shell, PO Box 4359, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Nancy Fayard, 1985 Old Dominion Road, Atlanta, GA 30350