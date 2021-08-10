Inmate Captured Shortly After Escape From Work Detail At Ashton Brosnaham Park

An Escambia County Jail inmate that escaped early Tuesday afternoon from a work detail at Ashton Brosnaham Park is back behind bars.

Lance Allen Chatman, 36, escaped while working at the park on Ashton Brosnaham Drive, just north of 10 Mile Road, according to Escambia County. He was captured within 21 minutes by an Escambia County Corrections K-9 team.

Chatman was being held on charges of burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and damage to property. He is now facing an additional felony charge of escape.